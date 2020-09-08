Man threatens to shoot up local business after not being pleased with the service, Thibodaux Police say

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Murray Williams (B/M, 36 of Thibodaux, La.), for Terrorizing.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to a business in the 1000 block of St. Mary Street, where a subject later identified as Murray Williams made terroristic threats inside the store. These threats came after Mr. Williams was not pleased with how the store clerk was waiting on him. After accusing the clerk of not giving him proper service because he was not white, he became belligerent and began making verbal threats that he was going to “shoot the place up”.

Although Mr. Williams never brandished a weapon during the store incident, officers were familiar with Mr. Williams due to having two prior dealings with him earlier in the day for causing disturbances at different locations throughout the city. During these incidents, Mr. Williams did brandish a gun to several victims in the disturbances, while advising them “This is what happens to people that mess with me”. It was later learned that the gun brandished was a “BB” gun. Mr. Williams’ actions from the earlier incidents resulted in him being issued a Misdemeanor Summons for Disturbing the Peace. Mr. Williams was subsequently released pending a court date, but unfortunately chose to continue his lawless behavior.

Mr. Williams who fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival was located in the area shortly after, at which time he was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $50,000.00 bond. Mr. Williams is also permanently banned from the business.