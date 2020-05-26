Men Cited for Theft of Crabs and Crawfish in Terrebonne and St. Mary Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Louisiana men for alleged crab trap violations on May 21 in St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes.

Agents cited Nathan Adams, 23, of Amelia, and Juan Carlow Chaves Santos, 19, from Morgan City, for theft of crabs and crawfish, tending crab traps during illegal hours, violating recreational gear license requirements for crab traps and crawfish traps, and angling without a saltwater fishing license. Adams was also cited for selling fish caught recreationally and theft and possession of stolen things.

Agents received a complaint about men in a vessel illegally checking crab and crawfish traps that didn’t belong to them in Bayou Chene. Agents were able to identify the men in the vessel as Adams and Santos.

Agents then made contact with Adams and Santos where they admitted to taking crabs and crawfish out of traps they didn’t own or have permission to check. Agents seized two dozen crabs from the men.

Adams also admitted to selling a sack of crawfish that he took from the traps and having a game camera in his possession that he stole from the one of the crab and crawfish trap sites.

Violating recreational gear license requirements and angling without a saltwater fishing license brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense. Theft of crabs and crawfish, tending crab traps during illegal hours and selling fish caught recreationally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Theft and possession of stolen things carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.