Narcotics Search Warrant Leads Police To Discover Suspect Had Ongoing Sexual Relationship With Juvenile

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of Drugs, Paraphernalia and Inappropriate Sexual Misconduct with a Juvenile.

Kenneth Daniels Jr. (20, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (Misdemeanor), Possession of MDMA (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor) & Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony).

On Thursday, March 12th, 2020, shortly before 8:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Truman Circle. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation.

Upon executing the search warrant, Agents located a small amount of marijuana, ecstasy (MDMA) and several drug paraphernalia items inside the residence. Kenneth Daniels Jr., was arrested for the seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Daniels had an ongoing sexual relationship with a juvenile who was inside the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Mr. Daniels was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he later posted a $12,400.00 Bond.