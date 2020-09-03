Now-terminated deputy, other St. John man arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office yesterday arrested a now-terminated sheriff’s deputy and one other St. John man for internet crimes against children.

Avo Marzwanian, 34 of Laplace, is charged with violating LA. R.S. 14:81.1 – Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession). He is also charged with violating LA. R.S. 14:89.3 – Sexual Abuse of an Animal (15 counts). The arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office. Marzwanian was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Detention Center.

Joseph Guillory, 35 of Laplace, is charged with violating LA. R.S. 14:81.1 – Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (50 counts of possession). The arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office. Guillory was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Detention Center.

“Crimes against children are among the most heinous acts imaginable. My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to find and arrest child predators throughout our State,” said General Landry. “I am grateful for our law enforcement partners who assist us in protecting Louisiana’s children. Together, we will make our State a safer place.”