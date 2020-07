Officers are currently on scene investigating a shooting that occurred at the Sonic Drive-In at 5963 W. Main St. in Houma, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed with the Times around 4:45 p.m.

Soignet said at least one person was injured in the shooting and that individual has been transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m., Soignet said.

More details are forthcoming.