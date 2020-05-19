One Arrested, One Sought for Meth Lab Remnants Found in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with meth lab remnants discovered in Thibodaux in late March 2020. Brendan Doyle, 29, of Thibodaux was arrested on Monday, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Julia Canto, 28, of Thibodaux.

On March 27, 2020, a resident in the 600 block of St. Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux discovered a bucket and trash bag under a bridge over a canal, and smoke was coming from the bucket. Believing these items to be related to drug activity, the resident contacted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and narcotics agents arrived on the scene and confirmed the presence of items commonly associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine. Agents determined the smoke was caused due to chemical reactions still taking place at that time. The items were safely processed and neutralized.

Through investigation, narcotics agents developed Doyle and Canto as suspects in the investigation and obtained arrest warrants. They also learned both had left the state.

On May 18, 2020, agents discovered Doyle had returned to his Thibodaux residence and was packing a moving truck. Agents arrived at his residence and took him into custody. Doyle was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory for the Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He was released Monday evening after posting $20,000 bail.

A warrant has been issued for Julia Canto’s arrest. Agents believe she is currently in Savannah, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.