Patterson Man with Extensive Criminal History Arrested for Auto Theft in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested for stealing a vehicle this past Sunday at a ballpark in Thibodaux. Joseph Young III, 51, of Patterson is currently in custody in Terrebonne Parish.





Just before 11 a.m. on May 24, 2020, deputies responded to an incident at a baseball complex on Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux. A man wearing a cloth face mask stole an SUV parked at the ballpark. A teenage boy sitting in the rear seat immediately exited the vehicle, and he was not injured. With assistance from the Thibodaux Police Department, deputies searched the immediate area but could not locate the vehicle. Investigators tracked the SUV’s location to Morgan City. With assistance from the Morgan City Police Department, the SUV was found abandoned. Through investigation, detectives identified Joseph Young III as the suspect in the case.

Detectives learned Young had allegedly stolen another SUV after abandoning the first one. On Thursday, May 28, detectives located Young driving the stolen SUV in the Thibodaux area. Young was taken into custody at a truck stop just across the parish line with assistance from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO detectives questioned Young about the incident and eventually obtained a warrant for his arrest for Theft of a Motor Vehicle with a bail amount of $250,000.

Because Young was taken into custody in Terrebonne Parish, he was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

Young has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1987. He has been arrested more than 30 times for charges including numerous counts of theft, unauthorized use of vehicles, and possession of stolen property. Other arrests included drug charges, burglary, aggravated flight from officers, resisting arrest, property damage, criminal trespassing, issuing worthless checks, and battery. Most of his arrests occurred in St. Mary Parish, including Patterson and Morgan City.

Sheriff Webre thanks all the law enforcement agencies that assisted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case including the Thibodaux Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.