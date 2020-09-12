Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on September 11, 2020, Troop C began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 182 near LA 660. The crash took the life of 39-year-old Christopher Lawson of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lawson was walking with a bicycle in the westbound lane of LA 182. As Lawson was walking, he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound on LA 182. Lawson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a toxicology report is pending on both subjects. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths so far this year.