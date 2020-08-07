Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. this morning, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 20 at the intersection with Duplantis Street. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Bertha Lyons of Gray, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on LA 20 in the inside lane. For unknown reasons, Lyons began crossing LA 20 as the Silverado was approaching and was struck. She was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Silverado was not injured and provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. Impairment is unknown on the part of Lyons and a standard toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths so far this year.