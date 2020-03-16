Pierre Part Man Killed in Fatal Head-On Crash

On March 15, 2020, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 70 about 2 miles east of LA Hwy 70 Spur. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Edge driven by 44-year-old Latasha Hicks of Donaldsonville, LA., was traveling west on LA Hwy 70. At the same time, Gros was traveling east on LA Hwy 70 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigations, Hicks crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

Gros was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Hicks, who was restrained at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is suspected on the part of Hicks. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis. Charges against Hicks are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

Troop C has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 7 deaths in 2020.