Raceland Man Bites Deputy on Arm during Arrest for Home Invasion, Battery

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man who is facing several charges after biting a deputy during an arrest for home invasion and battery. Scotty Poindexter, 30, was arrested on Sunday evening following the incident.

On Sunday, May 17, deputies responded to a Greenville Street residence after Poindexter reportedly forced his way into a relative’s home. Inside the home, he was arguing with a female relative and allegedly punched her in the face. Poindexter was standing outside the residence when deputies arrived. As deputies began to take him into custody, Poindexter began resisting violently. At one point, he bit a deputy on the arm before being detained. The deputy was later treated at a local hospital and released.

Poindexter was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, Home Invasion, and Simple Battery. Bail has not yet been set.