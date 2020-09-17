Raceland Man Charged with Sex Crimes Involving Teenage Girl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for crimes involving a teenage girl. Cody Jackson, 26, is charged with two sex offenses in the investigation.

In August 2020, juvenile detectives began investigating Jackson after learning he had sexual contact with a teenage girl. Through investigation, detectives found the two had communicated over social media before meeting up in July. At that time, Jackson and the girl allegedly engaged in sexual acts. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

On September 16, 2020, Jackson turned himself in. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Jackson was subsequently released after posting $150,000 bail.