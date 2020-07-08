Raceland Sex Offender Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Juveniles

From the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a registered sex offender has been arrested for inappropriately touching juveniles and possession of child pornography. Nelson Naquin, 58, of Raceland was initially arrested on June 23, 2020, and he was booked on additional charges on Tuesday, July 7.

Naquin has been registered as a Tier 2 Sex Offender since being convicted of Molestation of a Juvenile and Pornography Involving Juveniles in 2004.

In late June 2020, juvenile detectives began investigating Naquin for reportedly touching teenage boy inappropriately. He was arrested at his residence on June 23, 2020, for one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Juvenile detectives continued their investigation into Naquin and learned he had sexually assaulted another teenage boy. They also found he had been in possession of child pornography and had failed to comply with registration laws as a registered sex offender. Detectives obtained warrants for new charges including another count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, 22 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and Failure of Sex Offenders to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address/Residence or Other Registration Information. He was booked on the additional charges on Tuesday. His bail is now set at $600,000.

Due to the nature of the crimes, no further details will be released at this time.