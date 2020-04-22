Raceland Sex Offender Charged with Sex Crimes Involving a Child

LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a registered sex offender for sex crimes involving a child. Olen Alewine, 54, of Raceland faces charges including possession of child pornography, indecent behavior, and computer-aided solicitation.

Last week, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Alewine after learning that he had solicited a young girl for nude photos. The girl was under the age of 13. Detectives learned Alewine was having text conversations and video calls with the young girl. Alewine reportedly received nude photos of the girl after requesting them. Through investigation, and with assistance from the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General, detectives developed probable cause and obtained a warrant for Alewine’s arrest.

On April 21, 2020, detectives arrested Alewine. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles, Computer-Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Bail is set at $100,000. He is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a probation violation.

Due to the investigation being ongoing and the nature of the crimes, no further details can be released at this time.

Investigators believe there could be other victims. Parents, especially those who know Alewine, are encouraged to speak with their children. If your child is found to be a victim of similar crimes, please contact Sergeant Rodney Morrison of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4359.