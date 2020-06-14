Raceland Shooting leaves Two Female Bystanders Dead

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two young adult females are dead following a shooting in Raceland. No suspects are in custody at this time.

At 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance involving a large gathering of people in the area of St. Louis Street in Raceland. Shortly after deputies arrived, they heard several shots fired. Two young adult female bystanders were shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. At this time, detectives believe there was more than one shooter, but no arrests have been made as of this time.

Investigators are asking any eyewitnesses or anyone with information, video, or photos from the incident to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.

Alternately, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.