Report: Authorities searching statewide for Shreveport hospital gunman

Authorities are now searching statewide for Taniel Cole, who according to police, shot a man at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center this morning, Fox 8 reports.

A thorough search of the hospital was completed, according to Shreveport police, and it was determined that Cole was no longer at the facility.

Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite said Cole has connections to south Louisiana.

“Cole is 5′4″ and is of a slender build. His last known address is in Farmerville. He was described as wearing blue jeans, a muscle type shirt and a jacket,” reads a report by Fox 8. “Police say he is wanted in connection to an attempted-second degree murder.”

Cole is considered considered armed and dangerous.

The man who was shot received non-life threatening injuries, according to Fox 8.