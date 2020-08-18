Sheriff Soignet warns against telephone scam

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is warning of a telephone scam giving the false appearance of a connection with the Sheriff’s Office, with callers impersonating federal drug enforcement agents.

According to a report from a nearby jurisdiction, an intended victim received a phone call with TERREBONNE PARISH SHERIFF appearing as the Caller ID. The caller told the intended victim that there was a ‘DEA warrant’ and that it could be lifted by purchasing $4,000 in NIKE gift cards and following additional instructions. The caller did not say he was from our agency.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of similar calls being made in more than one part of the country. After consultation with that agency, Sheriff Soignet shares the following:

Neither the DEA nor this office will ever make a phone call to advise someone of a warrant.

No agency will EVER tell you to buy gift cards to settle an outstanding amount of money or a bond.

The best deterrence against these bad actors is awareness and caution. Anyone receiving this type of call from a person purporting to be with DEA should report it by calling 877-792-2873.

Any suspicious call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office should be reported to us by calling (985) 876-2500.