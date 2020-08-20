Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s help in locating a rape suspect

From TPSO:

On August 18, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. The adult victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male family friend on St. Louis St in Houma, LA.

​Through the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez (Also known as Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez) for one count of Second Degree Rape. Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a reward.