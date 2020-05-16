Shooting in Gray wounds two, according to TPSO

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Friday, May 15, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Al’s Trailer Park in Gray, La.

Two males, ages 30 and 26, were found wounded at the location and were transported to hospitals by Acadian Ambulance Service, and detectives responded as well.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.