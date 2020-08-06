Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Shooting in Raceland leaves two injured

by
Crime

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting in Raceland on Wednesday night which left two people injured.



 

Just before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, deputies and detectives responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of St. Patrick Street in Raceland. Numerous items of evidence were recovered at the scene. Investigators learned two men had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were later flown to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment. The wounds are not believed to life-threatening.

 

As detectives continue their investigation into this incident, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

