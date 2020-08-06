Shooting in Raceland leaves two injured

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting in Raceland on Wednesday night which left two people injured.

Just before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, deputies and detectives responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of St. Patrick Street in Raceland. Numerous items of evidence were recovered at the scene. Investigators learned two men had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were later flown to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment. The wounds are not believed to life-threatening.

As detectives continue their investigation into this incident, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.