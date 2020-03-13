Shooting investigation Ongoing

A Terrebonne neighborhood was aloud with the sound of multiple gunshots.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs taped off a section of D St. and Collins St., in response to a shooting, Friday, March 13, around 4:40pm. A male victim was taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The victim was shot in the leg, and he is awake and speaking, according to detectives on scene. The victim’s name is unavailable at this time.

“This is always a quiet neighborhood,” said Angel Champagne, who was standing near the caution tape. She said she thought the sound was a jackhammer.