Single Vehicle Crash Kills Thibodaux Man in Lafourche Parish

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. last night, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Choctaw Road just east of the Sixth Ward Middle School. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Brent Sauce.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sauce was traveling eastbound on Choctaw Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons at this time, Sauce crossed the centerline and ran off of the roadway to the left after entering a right curve. His vehicle struck an embankment, overturned, then came to rest after striking a tree. Sauce was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time and a toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths in 2020.