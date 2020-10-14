Standoff on Polk Street in Houma results in man’s death

UPDATE: Chief Dana Coleman confirmed with the Times that the armed subject was killed in last night’s standoff on Polk Street.

Coleman said the police attempted to negotiate several times with the man, who expressed he wanted police to kill him multiple times, but attempts were unsuccessful.

“Officers did everything possible to diffuse the situation that was spiraling out of control very quickly. You don’t want to ever see things go that way,” he said. “Our hearts go out to his family and the officers involved and their families.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 shortly before 9 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of Polk Street. Officers learned that a male subject was firing a weapon at random. Officers arrived on the scene and the subject barricaded himself in a vehicle.

Law enforcement officers attempted negotiations, but they were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement officers continued negotiation attempts, but the subject stopped talking completely. He had stated repeatedly that he wanted law enforcement to kill him.

Shortly thereafter, the subject exited the vehicle, armed with a semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at law enforcement.

With Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel involved, Police Chief Dana Coleman and Sheriff Tim Soignet agreed that the investigation be handled by the Louisiana State Police. Further information will be released by the Louisiana State Police as it is available.