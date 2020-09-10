Suspect in toddler shooting incident placed in custody

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirms that Rondell Young was placed in custody.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had previously obtained arrest warrants for Rondell Young for one count of Child Desertion, one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Previous story:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that at approximately 5:24pm on Tuesday September 8, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to 53 Kingsridge Loop in reference to a 3-year-old child that had been shot. The child had already been transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Through the investigation, the child’s mother’s boyfriend, Rondell Young (31 years of age, residing at 43 Kingsridge Loop) told deputies that he was outside a relative’s address of 53 Kingsridge Loop when a vehicle passed by shooting at him. He advised the child was hit with a stray bullet. As deputies turned their attention to the child, Rondell Young fled the area.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives with the assistance of Houma Police Department detectives learned that Rondell Young lied to deputies and the child had actually been shot while playing with a gun belonging to Rondell Young. The child was not being properly supervised while playing in the area of the gun and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Rondell Young is a convicted felon. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for Rondell Young for one count of Child Desertion, one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rondell Young to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 and you may be eligible for a cash reward.