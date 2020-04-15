Suspect Wanted In Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is working a joint sex crime investigation, with assistance from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct with a juvenile that occurred inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. The investigation revealed that Russell Dirance Jr. was a suspect in this investigation, along with being connected to multiple other related incidents throughout the City of Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish.

This investigation is ongoing and the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to work closely with the neighboring agencies to complete this multi-jurisdictional investigation. As more information becomes available, we will update the public accordingly.

Thus far, T.P.D. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Russell Chester Dirance Jr. (B/M DOB 12/19/1981) for the violation of Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:81.2 Molestation of a Juvenile, 14:43.1 Sexual Battery, 14:93 Cruelty to a Juvenile, and 14:35.3(I) Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment with a total bond of $335,000.00. Mr. Dirance who resides in Thibodaux, was last seen wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a black or gray muscle shirt.

If you have any information regarding this incident or Mr. Dirance’s whereabouts, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.