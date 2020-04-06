Teen shot by other juveniles during suspected vehicle burglaries in Oakshire

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Oakshire Dr. at approximately 12:52am on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Once on the scene, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out of town hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in serious condition.

Through the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that the victim and other juveniles were in the Oakshire neighborhood burglarizing unlocked vehicles when a pistol was stolen from a vehicle. A disagreement over a stolen gun began between two of the subjects burglarizing vehicles, which led to the juvenile being shot.

At this time, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old juveniles have been arrested for Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder and Simple Burglary. Additional charges for other juveniles involved in the vehicle burglaries will result as this investigation is still on going.