Thibodaux Man Charged with Rape, Crimes Against Nature and Domestic Abuse

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man for several counts of rape, crimes against nature, and domestic abuse. Douglas Baney, 59, was booked on the charges on Thursday.

On June 1, 2020, juvenile detectives began an investigation after two victims came forward with allegations that Baney had inappropriately touched them as children several years prior. Further investigation revealed Baney forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the victims. The incidents occurred over time at locations in Larose, Lockport and Thibodaux. Following a thorough investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Baney’s arrest for three counts of First Degree Rape and three counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

During the course of the investigation, on June 11, 2020, deputies responded to domestic incident at Baney’s home. Deputies made contact with Baney at the residence and found him to be highly intoxicated and making statements indicating he wished to harm himself. He was, therefore, taken to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, deputies obtained additional warrants for two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery in reference to the incident.

Following his release from the hospital on June 18, 2020, Baney was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned warrants. Bail is set at $751,000.

Due to the nature of the crime, no further details will be released at this time.