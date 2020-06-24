Thibodaux Police: Proactive Efforts Lead to Multiple Arrests, Future Warrants

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that multiple arrests have been made and numerous warrants will be obtained, following a night of productive collaboration by interdepartmental divisions.

Rashon Maize (B/M-23) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Possession of a Firearm/Carry of a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony) & Possession of Marijuana (1st Offense). He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a ($50,500.00 Bond).

Donovan Johnson (B/M-26) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with an active Thibodaux City Court Bench Warrant for failing to appear on traffic charges. He was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released without incident.

Coy Smith (B/M-25) of Napoleonville, LA is charged with Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana (1st Offense), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Turning Movements Required. He was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released without incident.

Kyrie Verdin (W/F-22) of Houma, LA is charged with 2 separate active arrest warrants. 17th JDC Warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder & Armed Robbery (Amended to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling). Ms. Verdin was also charged with an active Department of Public Safety and Corrections Division of Probation and Parole warrant for violating parole. She was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where she remains with (No Bond).

Christopher Cammack (B/M-20) of Baker, LA is charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (2-Counts Felony), Possession of a Firearm/Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (2-Counts Felony), Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (2-Counts Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an active Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a ($125,500.00 Bond).

On Thursday evening, June 18th, several Thibodaux Police Department Divisions put forth proactive efforts, which resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During the course of the night, members of T.P.D. Narcotics, K-9 and the Thibodaux Police Housing Authority Division collectively put forth proactive efforts to reduce crime in the Thibodaux City Limits. As a result, five separate traffic stops rendered the findings of 5 firearms, approximately 3 ounces of suspected marijuana, 46 doses of suspected MDMA, 21 doses of suspected Percocet, approximately ½ gram of suspected Crack Cocaine, 1 dose of suspected Xanax, 7 doses of suspected Tramadol Hydrochloride, approximately 1 gram of suspected Heroin and assorted Drug Paraphernalia. Three out of the five firearms recovered were later learned to be reported stolen. Two of the firearms were accompanied with high capacity magazines.

The investigations are still on going, which will result in future arrests.