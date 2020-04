From Thibodaux Police Department:

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking our community partners’ help in identifying the subject and vehicle pictured [above]. This is a suspect in an active theft case that the Thibodaux Police Department is currently investigating.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subject and vehicle, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.