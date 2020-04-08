Thibodaux Police Searching for Theft Suspects

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

HELP IDENTIFYING

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking our community partners’ help in identifying the subjects’ and vehicle pictured below. These are suspects in an active theft case that the Thibodaux Police Department is currently investigating.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects and vehicle, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.