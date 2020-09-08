Thibodaux Police seeking help in identifying persons of interest in counterfeit case

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking our community partners’ help in identifying the subjects’ pictured [above]. These are people of interest in a counterfeit case that the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.