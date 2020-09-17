Thibodaux Police: Sex Offender Arrested On Molestation Charge

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Aljyross Smith (B/M, 38 of Thibodaux, La.), for Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender (Felony) & Molestation of a Juvenile (Felony).

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the Thibodaux Police Department began investigating an inappropriate sexual in nature case involving a juvenile. Through investigation, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division learned that Aljyross Smith was accused of sexual intercourse and multiple sexual encounters with a female under the age of 17. The allegation was later confirmed through a confession given by Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith is a prior sex offender from a previous incident, which requires him to register with his most current address. Due to Mr. Smith failing to comply with this requirement, he was charged accordingly. A warrant was also obtained for Molestation of a Juvenile, which he was additionally charged with.

Mr. Smith was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $110,000.00 bond.