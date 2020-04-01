Thibodaux Shootings Leave Teenager Injured; Investigation Ongoing

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in Thibodaux on Tuesday night. A teenager was injured in one of the shootings.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 31, 2020, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on W. Camelia Drive in Thibodaux. Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. The injury was not life-threatening.

Later that night, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux in reference to a report of shots being heard in the area. Shell casings were located in the area, but detectives were unable to find anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of the two shooting incidents being related.

As detectives continue the investigation, they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with any knowledge of either of these incidents is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.