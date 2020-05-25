Three arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

On Saturday, May 23, shortly after midnight, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents were traveling on North Hollywood Road near Cammie Street when they pulled over a vehicle driven by a female, with a male passenger in the front seat. When the driver opened her door, agents observed a small child in her lap, and detected a strong odor of marijuana.

The driver, Jorday Keykole Williams, 26, and the passenger, Jerome Robinson, 26, were asked to step out of the vehicle. In addition to the child that had been in the front seat, another child was seated on the rear seat, also unrestrained. Jerome Robinson possessed a .38 caliber revolver and a quantity of marijuana, was found to be a convicted felon, and was wanted in connection with a violent felony. He admitted to possessing methamphetamine and heroin, which he swallowed.

A warrant was secured for a hotel room where Jorday Williams was staying where 50 grams of crack cocaine, thirteen Ecstasy pills, over 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and additional currency were recovered. While executing the search warrant agents encountered Kevin Anthony Williams, 24, who was attempting to clear the room out and was in possession of multiple MDMA pills.

Jorday Williams was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked for illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of juveniles; unlicensed operation of a vehicle, CDS III possession; obstruction of driver’s view; resisting an officer; contributing to the endangerment of a minor; failure to use child vehicle restraints and transactions involving drug proceeds. She was also booked on warrants for failure to pay fines and cost; obtaining a rented vehicle by false representation, failure to return. The children were released to a relative.

Kevin Williams was booked for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of MDMA, with bond set at $150,000.

Jerome Robinson, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and illegal use of a dangerous weapon, with a $125,000 bond set. After treatment at a medical facility for the swallowed drugs, he was booked for illegal use of CDS with a juvenile; contributing to delinquency of a minor; firearms possession with CDS; drug proceeds transactions; obstruction of justice; paraphernalia possession; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, MDMA and heroin, and possession of marijuana. Additional charges are pending against him.