Three Arrested, One Sought for Aggravated Burglary in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people have been arrested and one is being sought in an ongoing investigation of an aggravated burglary which occurred on Wednesday in Galliano. Investigators have arrested Carles Sudduth, 21, Ramon Ramos, 20, and Magaly Corona, 18, all of Texas. A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Carles Sudduth’s uncle, Christian Sudduth, 39, of Golden Meadow.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on July 22, 2020, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on West 215th Street wherein shots were fired. Deputies learned Christian Sudduth had walked up to the residence earlier in the day brandishing a gun and demanded money. When the residents refused, he left claiming he would return with more people and firearms. A short time later, the residents heard someone banging at the door and called 911. One of the residents was outside and was punched by another armed man, later identified as Carles Sudduth. Moments later, shots were fired inside the residence. No one was injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, July 23, investigators located Carles Sudduth in the parking lot at a Cut Off store, and he was detained along with Ramos and Corona who were with him at the time. Two firearms which match the description of those used in the incident were also found inside the vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives learned Ramos, Corona, and the Sudduths were all present at the time of the incident. Ramos and Corona allegedly remained inside a vehicle while the Sudduths were committing the burglary.

All three were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Carles Sudduth was charged with Aggravated Burglary, and his bail is set at $100,000. Ramos and Corona were each charged as an Accessory to Aggravated Burglary, and bail is set at $25,000 each.

Meanwhile, detectives have obtained a warrant for Christian Sudduth for Aggravated Burglary. Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.