TPD: Drugs discovered in woman’s vehicle after she’s found asleep in drive-thru

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Ana Yzaguirre (W/F, 31 of Houma, La.), for Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Soma, Possession of Suboxone & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s patrolling the 1100 block of Audubon Avenue, observed a vehicle parked in the drive-thru of a closed business. Upon further investigating, it was learned that the vehicle was occupied by a female who was asleep at the wheel. The female later identified as Ana Yzaguirre showed signs of impairment as officers safely removed her from the vehicle.

Due to Ms. Yzaguirre advising officers that there was probably narcotics inside the vehicle, a K-9 sniff was conducted which resulted in the K-9 alerting to the odor of narcotics. A detailed search of the interior rendered the findings of approximately 2.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 0.9 grams of suspected heroin, a suspected soma pill, a strip of suboxone, multiple needles, a pill cutter and several cellophane baggies containing suspected drug residue.

Ms. Yzaguirre was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where she remains on a $2,700.00 bond.