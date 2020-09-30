TPD Canine Lures Seven Suspects From Unoccupied Building

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of seven suspects after they were caught trespassing inside of an unoccupied private structure.

On Sunday, September 27, shortly before 11:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers responded to a report of subject’s entering an unoccupied building in the 600 Block of East 1st Street (LA. Highway 1). Upon arrival, it was learned that an unknown amount of suspects had crawled through the unsecured windows of the structure and were currently inside the building.

Officers were able to lure the suspects from the interior of the building by utilizing a police K-9’s bark command. Seven individuals including one juvenile and six adults were then apprehended without incident. During the course of the investigation, a K-9 search was conducted on the suspect’s vehicles, which rendered a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. Johnny Chaisson III, the owner of one of the vehicles admitted that he had narcotics inside his vehicle prior to a search. During the search, officer’s recovered approximately 26 grams of suspected marijuana in Mr. Chaisson’s vehicle.

Juvenile (W/M 17) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. The juvenile was booked and later released to his guardian.

Johnny Chaisson III (W/M 18) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass & Controlled Dangerous Substances – Sale or Possession. Mr. Chaisson was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Dylan Dantin (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Dantin was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Gavin Gargis (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Gargis was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Kobe Giroir (W/M 18) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Giroir was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Andrew Leboeuf (W/M 19) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Leboeuf was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

Dylan Stone (W/M 20) of Houma, LA is charged with Criminal Trespass. Mr. Stone was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released.

All suspects were charged accordingly and are pending future court dates.