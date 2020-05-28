TPD: Traffic stop leads to weapon and drug arrests

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of four suspects after the vehicle they were riding in was stopped for a violation.

On Tuesday, May 26th, shortly after midnight, Thibodaux Police Officers stopped a tan Chevrolet Lumina for a burnt headlight. The vehicle was stopped at School Street and Canal Boulevard.

During the course of the stop officer’s observed suspected marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. All occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The driver, Jaquanta Henderson along with three other occupants, Rashad Frazier, Camicheal Johnson Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile, were all detained during the search. During this time, it was learned that Mr. Frazier had an active Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Armed Robbery. Mr. Frazier was one of two suspects in an armed robbery that Detectives were investigating in early May of this year.

The search rendered the findings of two firearms, one of which was stolen, a suspected MDMA Tablet and multiple partially smoked marijuana cigars. The investigation led to all subjects being charged accordingly.

Further weapon charges are pending analysis, following DNA samples that were collected from all occupants.

Rashad Frazier (B/M-19) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Illegal Use of a Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Possession of MDMA & an Active City Court of Thibodaux Warrant for Armed Robbery. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a No Bond Hold by Probation & Parole.

Jaquanta Henderson (B/M-18) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Use of a Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Headlights Required & Possession of Marijuana 1st He was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released without incident.

Camicheal Johnson Jr. (B/M-19) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Illegal Use of a Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old & Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. He was issued a Misdemeanor Summons and released without incident.

• Juvenile (B/M-15) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense & Curfew for Minors. He was later released to a parent without incident.