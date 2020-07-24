TPD: Verbal Disturbance Leads To Stabbing

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to the 1500 Block of Eagle Drive in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Janique Green was involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend while inside the residence. The disturbance continued outside the residence, where Ms. Green physically attacked her boyfriend with a knife. Ms. Green eventually fled the scene before police arrived, but not before her boyfriend sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds and lacerations to his body.

Ms. Green was later located, interviewed and arrested. Ms. Green was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where she remains on $10,000.00 bond.