TPSO: 16-year-old arrested in connection to Waterproof burglaries

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on August 19, 2020 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives began investigating multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries in the Waterproof Estates neighborhood. It was learned that subjects arrived by boat to the neighborhood where they stole items including a jet ski, a Chevrolet Suburban and entered several unlocked vehicles. Residents of the community located the jet ski abandoned a short distance away in Minors Canal.

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation where they learned that one of the suspects used a credit card belonging to one of the victims, which led them to a sixteen-year-old male subject from Berwick, LA. With the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department and Berwick Police Department, detectives were able to recover the Chevrolet Suburban. The sixteen-year-old was arrested in Berwick for one count of Possession of Stolen things and an arrest warrant was obtained for two counts of Theft of a motor vehicle and four counts of simple burglary in Terrebonne Parish. He will be extradited to Terrebonne Parish to be booked for those charges. More arrests are expected as this investigation is ongoing.

​Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the Morgan City Police Department and the Berwick Police Department for their assistance. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding these thefts please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.