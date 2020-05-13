TPSO: Arrest made for Shots Fired at a Boat

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, May 13 at about 1:06 a.m., deputies responded to a report that shots had been fired at a boat traveling on Bayou Little Caillou occupied by a male and a female.

The couple was traveling north on the bayou and slowed down due to other boats in the area. At that time a shot was fired in their direction, and they observed a female in a robe near a utility trailer. The incident occurred on the 5900 block of Highway 56.

Deputies made contact with a female at a residence there and investigated further, recovering a .380 pistol in the process. They learned that the female thought the boat was potentially involved in a theft that had recently occurred on her property.

Natasha McCarthy, 34, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Her bond was set at $500.