TPSO: Arrest made in Vandebilt Catholic burglary

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into the burglary at Vandebilt Catholic High School and arrested Alex Carter (27 years of age, 8967 Norman St) for one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Sheriff Soignet advised Carter was located in the Houma Tunnel and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Upon locating Carter, he was found to be in possession of Marijuana that was individually packaged for sale. Carter admitted to breaking into to the school and stealing money. He was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he awaits a bond hearing.

