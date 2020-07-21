TPSO arrests several suspects for roles in shooting at Sonic

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after an investigation of the homicide that occurred at the business of Sonic located at 5963 W. Main St. Houma ,LA on Sunday, July 19,

Information gathered through witnesses and physical evidence led to the arrest of several individuals. The investigation revealed that several suspects, who were in multiple different vehicles, arrived at this location within minutes. A disturbance ensued between these subjects. During this disturbance, 19-year-old Jai Poole produced a handgun and shot 21-year-old Mcgarrete Jackson. Jackson was later pronounced deceased.

There were other individuals that produced firearms as well and fired shots. No one was struck by the gunfire of the other suspects. There was damage caused to vehicles of uninvolved individuals from these gun shots.

Several of these suspects have been located and arrested for assorted offenses. Jai Poole was arrested for Second Degree Murder. Information indicated that 19 -year-old D’nd Wright discharged a firearm during this incident. He was arrested for Illegal carrying of a concealed firearm, Illegal Discharge Of A Firearm, and Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property. 18-year-old Raymond Celestine, 19-year-old Daquan Sylvester, and 20-year-old Koby Starks were all three arrested for Obstruction Of Justice In A Homicide Investigation. This is due to their participation in removing evidence from the scene prior to investigators arriving.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify and locate additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at (800)743-7433 as you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Houma City Police Department and Louisiana State Police for their assistance.