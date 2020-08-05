TPSO arrests three on narcotics and weapons charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that proactive patrols resulted in three people being arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations. T.P.S.O. Narcotics Agents were patrolling the northern part of Terrebonne Parish. While traveling on Taylors Trailer Ct. These agents observed two subjects later identified as Willie Arcement (32-year-old male) and Donald Williams (34-year-old male). Both subjects were standing near a vehicle that was parked at a residence. There was an AR-15 style rifle with a drum style magazine sitting on the hood of this vehicle.

When Arcement and Williams noticed the Narcotics Agents, they ran inside the residence. The Narcotics Agents were able to get both Arcement and Williams back outside of this residence. Probable Cause was established to obtain a search warrant for this property on Taylors Trailer Ct.

Upon executing the search warrant the Agents recovered the following items. 34 grams of Crack Cocaine, 28 grams of Powder Cocaine, 5.8 ounces of Methamphetamine, 18.3 ounces of Marijuana, 53 prescription pills, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, an AR-15 rifle, and $1,923.00 in U.S. Currency.

While conducting the search warrant Agents encountered a female who lives at this residence. She was identified as Ashley Cooks (32-year-old). She was also detained until completion of this search.

Willie Arcement, Donald Williams, and Ashley Cooks were all arrested for Possession Of A Firearm With A C.D.S., Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Oxycodone. Arcement and Williams bond was set at $150,000.00 Cooks bond was set at $5,000.00.