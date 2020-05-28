TPSO: Auto theft in Houma leads to arrests in Baton Rouge

On Sunday, May 24, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of an automobile theft on the 100 block of Krumbhaar Drive in Houma.

Additional reports were received in the same neighborhood of two individuals rummaging through unlocked autos. Surveillance videos and other evidence aided the initial investigation and the matter was turned over to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Later that day the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that the vehicle stolen from Krumbhaar had been recovered, as well as a firearm reported stolen in Terrebonne Parish.

Jacobe L. Jackson, 18, of Houma, was taken into custody on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen firearms. A juvenile from Houma was also taken into custody. Both are the subject of warrants issued in Terrebonne Parish.