TPSO: Deputies and troopers cooperate to apprehend suspect

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, June 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a subject driving a Nissan van, in connection with threats made to individuals known to him and against law enforcement officers.

The subject, Philip John Roberson, Jr., 38, was wanted by Ascension Parish in connection with violation of a protective order, as well as theft and telephone harassment. He also had outstanding warrants in Terrebonne Parish.

At approximately 9:51 p.m. a report was received from Louisiana State Police that the van the subject was driving was in the parking lot of a video poker establishment on La. 24 in Gray.

Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to the location as did Louisiana State Police troopers. The deputies and troopers discretely surrounded the establishment. Deputies then made entry into the establishment and took the wanted person into custody without incident.

Phillip John Roberson was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked on two counts of failure to appear; possession of stolen things; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held for Ascension Parish authorities in connection with the charges originating there.