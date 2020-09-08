TPSO deputies assist in vehicle pursuit that began in Morgan City; suspect had three children in the backseat

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a pursuit that began in Morgan City ended in Terrebonne Parish. Just before 9:00 P.M. on Monday 9-7-20, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified that Morgan City Police were in pursuit of a Jeep Cherokee, and this pursuit was entering Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol and Canine Deputies joined this pursuit in the Bayou Black area. Members of Louisiana State Police also joined and assisted. The driver of the suspect vehicle was later identified as 33-year-old John Mercier from Lafayette La.

John Mercier drove in a reckless manner. He was exceeding the posted speed limit as well as violating other traffic laws as he attempted to elude law enforcement. T.P.S.O. was able to successfully deploy a spike strip. This slowly flattened tires on the suspect vehicle. Law enforcement was then able to get the vehicle stopped.

Upon getting the suspect vehicle stopped, John Mercier continued to resist law enforcement. T.P.S.O. utilized a Canine to apprehend him. It was then learned that there were three juvenile children in the back seat of the suspect vehicle. The children ranged in age from 9 to 3 years old. John Mercier was also found to be in possession of marijuana and multiple Trazodone pills.

John Mercier was arrested by T.P.S.O. for Aggravated Flight, three counts of Child Desertion, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Marijuana, and Possession Of A Legend Drug. After being checked and cleared by medical personal, he was booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was later set at $100,000.00. Morgan City Police obtained arrest warrants for the criminal offences occurring within their jurisdiction.