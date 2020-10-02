TPSO Deputy Terminated and Arrested for Simple Battery

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has advised that a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested. On Monday 9-30-2020 administrators of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were made aware of an incident involving a deputy over the prior weekend. Sheriff Soignet immediately put Dy. Jared Rich on administrative leave and ordered an investigation be conducted into this incident.

​The investigation revealed that the deputy stopped a subject who he believed was acting in a suspicious manner. The deputy used inappropriate force to detain this person and take him into custody.

There is additional investigation being conducted, and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

​Jared Rich has been terminated from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has also been arrested for Simple Battery and Malfeasance In Office. He was booked at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $50,000.00.