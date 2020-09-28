TPSO divisions collaborate to make several arrests; remove drugs, guns from streets

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the collaboration of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, K9 officers, Narcotics agents and Detectives leading to multiple arrests in Gray, LA.

Sheriff Soignet advised that during an investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were led to 215 Fairlane Dr where they contacted the resident Chassity Taylor (41 years of age). Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the residence’s open door and secured a search warrant for the residence.

Inside the residence, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located Armontae Davis (19 years of age, residing at 113 Brunet St), Devone Taylor (21 years of age, residing at 215 Fairlane Dr), Trovone Taylor (19 years of age, residing at 215 Fairlane Dr) and Trevonte Walker (19 years of age, residing at 601 Prevost Dr) and an unnamed 17 year old juvenile.

During the subsequent search of the residence under a search warrant, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies with the assistance of Detectives and Narcotics Agents, recovered 421.51 grams of Marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, an AK 47 rifle, a Glock 9mm pistol and multiple bullets for the weapons. During the initial contact, Chassity Taylor struck one of the deputies and attempted to stop deputies from locating anyone inside. The Glock 9mm pistol was reported as stolen in NCIC.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests: