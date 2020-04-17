TPSO: Domestic Violence Incidents, Suicide Attempts Categories show Few Changes during COVID-19 Emergency

From TPSO:

A new analysis of key categories of incidents reported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reveal no significant trends in the period of time since stay-at-home orders, curfews and other restrictions due to COVID-19 went into effect.

Categories studied were reports of domestic violence, disputes or fights and attempted suicides.

“At this difficult time for our citizens it is heartening to see that our statistics do not reflect, so far, behavioral issues that the national media has noted as on the rise in some jurisdictions,” said Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, after being briefed on the numbers by staff. “But numbers don’t always tell the whole story. And I want everyone to know that we are here to help, and that they should not hesitate to call us if they think something needs to be brought to our attention.”

In the period between March 18 and April 16 of this year deputies answered 55 calls for service in cases recorded as domestic violence incidents. That’s far lower than the same types of calls for 2019 in the same period, which was 73 in total. For 2019, the monthly average for domestic violence calls incidents reported was 49 in total.

For cases of disputes and fights not involving weapons, deputies recorded 211 calls during the March 18-April 16 period; the total was 211 for the same period in 2019. In 2019, such calls for service averaged around 187 per month.





Likewise, calls for assistance regarding attempted suicides show little difference from the same period in 2019 as well as 2018.

“Law enforcement statistics are only recorded for cases that are actually reported,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “But none of the trends we are seeing show changes during this time when families are together more, and stresses are increasing due to unemployment and other factors. As our community copes with this extreme health emergency, everyone needs to remember to follow social distancing guidelines so that we can come out of it sooner and stronger.”